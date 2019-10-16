Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Warren crime activity: Man calls 911 on officers for pulling him over, police say
Top Stories
Warren woman wakes up to discover homemade Halloween decorations were stolen
Top Stories
Driver pleads not guilty to Howland hit-skip caught on camera
WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential debate in central Ohio
JobsNow: Austintown manufacturer willing to train you in rubber molding
Rain returns to start your Wednesday
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Fox Sports App
Black and Gold Today
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Halloween
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Real Men Wear Pink
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Democratic presidential debate in Ohio
WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential debate in central Ohio
Elections
by:
WKBN Staff
Posted:
Oct 15, 2019 / 08:04 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2019 / 08:39 PM EDT
If you are viewing on the WKBN app, here is the link to the live stream.
Trending on WKBN.com
Sitting on Death Row: 13 local inmates waiting for execution
Two women wait for justice as Trumbull Co. murderers spend over 30 years on Death Row
Weather
Mahoning County judge sentences woman for wrong-way crash that killed kids
City planning to close long-standing Youngstown fire station, eliminate battalion chiefs