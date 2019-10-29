Vernon Twp. seeks replacement fire levy

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Vernon Township is asking voters to approve a replacement fire and emergency services levy in November.

A vote of yes will replace a current 3-mil levy that was passed by voters in 2008. The levy generates $48,562.

Another 1.5 mil levy that was passed in 1997 will not be addressed, according to township officials.

“We have done our best for well over ten years to maintain our services utilizing the levy monies we have been graciously given by our taxpayers. As time has gone by, costs have increased, yet our funding has not. It was only with careful consideration that the trustees, in consultation with the fire department, decided that a replacement levy is necessary to maintain operations”, said Burghill Vernon Fire Chief George Snyder.

Snyder said there is no increase in millage and the tax is not new. He said currently, homeowners pay about $55.80 per $100,000 of assessed value. Passage of the levy would cost $105 per $100,000 of assessed home value, generating about $80,000 in revenue.