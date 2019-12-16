Two well-known female politicians in Ohio consider challenging Rep. Tim Ryan

The Republican winner in the March primary will likely face Ryan in the November general election

(WKBN) – Two of Ohio’s most well-known female Republican politicians are considering challenging Congressman Tim Ryan.

Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson has confirmed former Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is “seriously considering running” for the Republican nomination in the 13th Congressional district.

The winner of that race will likely face Ryan in the November general election.

We haven’t been able to contract Taylor but Cleveland.com posted a statement from her:

“Reflecting on this past year away from elected office, I’ve found that my passion for public service is undiminished. Right now I’m keeping all my options open. If taking on Tim Ryan is the best way to serve the citizens of Northeastern Ohio, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

At the same time, Christina Hagan, a former state representative from Stark County, confirmed she, too, is “considering” running for the Republican nomination in the 13th district.

Hagan, who led the effort in the Ohio Legislature to get the Heartbeat Abortion Bill passed, posted on her Facebook page:

The filing deadline to run in the March 17 primary in Ohio is Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Ryan filed Monday at the Summit County Board of Elections. He’s the only Democrat to have filed so far.

Ryan will be seeking his 10th term in Congress.

Two Republicans have also filed — Robert Santos and Jason Moremando.