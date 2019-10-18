Trumbull County Board of Elections cuts more polling locations

The board said bigger centralized locations are more efficient for them and voters

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections has cut eight polling locations for this election.

Since 2015, 36 polling locations have been removed in the county — some because of church closings.

Officials said fewer locations make available ones more familiar.

“We assure ADA access. We assure ample parking and in this day in age, not too many people are walking to their polling locations anymore,” said Ron Massullo, Deputy Director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Massullo also said advancing technology requires more workers at each location.

You can find eligible polling places here.