Trumbull County Board of Elections cuts more polling locations

Elections

The board said bigger centralized locations are more efficient for them and voters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trumbull County Board of Elections cut 8 polling locations

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections has cut eight polling locations for this election.

The board said bigger centralized locations are more efficient for them and voters.

Since 2015, 36 polling locations have been removed in the county — some because of church closings.

Officials said fewer locations make available ones more familiar.

“We assure ADA access. We assure ample parking and in this day in age, not too many people are walking to their polling locations anymore,” said Ron Massullo, Deputy Director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Massullo also said advancing technology requires more workers at each location.

You can find eligible polling places here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com