Tim Ryan qualifies for second Democratic debate

Elections

CNN said it will have a random drawing to determine the candidate lineup for the two nights

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tim ryan_272643

(WKBN) – CNN has picked presidential candidates for its second round of Democratic debates later this month.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is among the 20 candidates:

  • Michael Bennet (Colorado senator)
  • Joe Biden (former vice president)
  • Cory Booker (New Jersey senator)
  • Steve Bullock (Montana governor)
  • Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana mayor)
  • Julian Castro (former Housing and Urban Development secretary)
  • Bill de Blasio (New York mayor)
  • John Delaney (former Maryland representative)
  • Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii representative)
  • Kirsten Gillibrand (New York senator)
  • Kamala Harris (California senator)
  • John Hickenlooper (former Colorado governor)
  • Jay Inslee (Washington governor)
  • Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota senator)
  • Beto O’Rourke (former Texas representative)
  • Tim Ryan (Ohio representative)
  • Bernie Sanders (Vermont senator)
  • Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts senator)
  • Marianne Williamson (author)
  • Andrew Yang (businessman)

The candidates will be split among two debates on July 30 and 31 in Detroit, each starting at 8 p.m. on CNN.

CNN said it will have a random drawing to determine the candidate lineup each night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story