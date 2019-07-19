Tim Ryan to join Democratic presidential candidates in first night of CNN debates

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the National Education Association Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum Friday, July 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The second round of CNN Democratic debates will happen later this month

(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan will join the 19 other Democratic presidential candidates on the first night of CNN’s second round of debates.

Here are the lineups for the debates later this month, determined by random draw:

July 30:

Steve Bullock (Montana governor)

Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana mayor)

John Delaney (former Maryland representative)

John Hickenlooper (former Colorado governor)

Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota senator)

Beto O’Rourke (former Texas representative)

Tim Ryan (Ohio representative)

Bernie Sanders (Vermont senator)

Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts senator)

Marianne Williamson (author)

July 31:

Michael Bennet (Colorado senator)

Joe Biden (former vice president)

Bill de Blasio (New York mayor)

Cory Booker (New Jersey senator)

Julian Castro (former Housing and Urban Development secretary)

Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii representative)

Kirsten Gillibrand (New York senator)

Kamala Harris (California senator)

Jay Inslee (Washington governor)

Andrew Yang (businessman)

The debates will be held in Detroit and air on CNN at 8 p.m. each night.