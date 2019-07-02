Rep. Tim Ryan drops 4 percentage points, barely mentioned in latest CNN poll

When people were asked who did the best job in the recent debate, no one said Tim Ryan

(WKBN) – Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan barely showed up in the latest CNN poll on the Democratic candidates for president, and even where he did show up, he dropped four percentage points.

One of the questions the poll asked, which was conducted over the past three days, was: Who do you want to hear more from? Two months ago, Ryan polled at 5%. This time, he was at 1%.

When people were asked who would best handle the economy, health care, climate and race relations, there were asterisks next to Ryan’s name.

When people were asked who did the best job in the recent debate, no one answered with Ryan.

The poll showed Joe Biden still in the lead followed by Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.