Rep. Tim Ryan among Democratic candidates in first of two debates

There will be two debates, ten candidates each, on June 26 and 27

by: WKBN Staff

(WKBN) – Democrats have announced which presidential candidates will face off against each other in two debates later this month.

On Thursday, the party revealed the 20 candidates who made it onto the debate stage.

To split them up, there will be two debates on June 26 and 27.

Local Congressman Tim Ryan will be part of the first debate.

Candidates in June 26 debate:

  • Cory Booker
  • Beto O’Rourke
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Tim Ryan
  • Julian Castro
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Jay Inslee
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Bill de Blasio
  • John Delaney

Candidates in June 27 debate:

  • Joe Biden
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Kamala Harris
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Michael Bennet
  • Marianne Williamson
  • Eric Swalwell
  • Andrew Yang
  • John Hickenlooper

