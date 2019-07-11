Presidential candidate’s ‘Trump Broken Promises Tour’ stops in Valley

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she wants to get the money out of politics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop in Youngstown Thursday as part of her “Trump Broken Promises Tour.”

The event was held at the MVR downtown.

We asked her about being in Congressman Tim Ryan’s hometown.

“I have my message of standing up to the special interests that other candidates aren’t,” Gillibrand said. “I am the only candidate who has a comprehensive approach to getting money out of politics, to actually having public-funded elections so that the greed and corruption of multi-national companies, of the banks, of the institutions that run everything in Washington. We need to restore our democracy to the hands of the voters, to the people who are working hard every day.”

After her stop in Youngstown, Gillibrand also visited South Central Tire on South Street in Warren.

The Ohio Republican Party released a statement on Gillibrand’s visit to Ohio: