Presidential candidate’s ‘Trump Broken Promises Tour’ stops in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop in Youngstown Thursday as part of her “Trump Broken Promises Tour.”
The event was held at the MVR downtown.
We asked her about being in Congressman Tim Ryan’s hometown.
“I have my message of standing up to the special interests that other candidates aren’t,” Gillibrand said. “I am the only candidate who has a comprehensive approach to getting money out of politics, to actually having public-funded elections so that the greed and corruption of multi-national companies, of the banks, of the institutions that run everything in Washington. We need to restore our democracy to the hands of the voters, to the people who are working hard every day.”
After her stop in Youngstown, Gillibrand also visited South Central Tire on South Street in Warren.
The Ohio Republican Party released a statement on Gillibrand’s visit to Ohio:
Kirsten Gillibrand is a weak candidate with an even weaker backbone. Her record of continuous flip-flops even made Sen. Schumer tell her to ‘slow down’ on changing her stances on key issues like immigration.
Her chameleon characteristics and support of disastrous policies like the Green New Deal and universal healthcare would cost the American people trillions of dollars, millions of jobs and completely change our economy for the worst. Hypocritical politicians touting far-left policies like these don’t resonate with Ohioans.”