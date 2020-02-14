Presidential candidate Bloomberg opens Mahoning County campaign office

Regional Organizing Director Jaladah Aslam said it is likely he will make a campaign stop before the Ohio primary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first of the 2020 presidential candidates has opened a field office in Youngstown to cover Northeast Ohio.

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign opened the office Thursday afternoon on the side of the 2DE Building next to the Covelli Centre.

Inside, it is stocked with Bloomberg campaign paraphernalia.

The regional organizing director is Jaladah Aslam, who said she is supporting Bloomberg because he has the best chance to beat President Donald Trump.

“This is the regional headquarters, so we have five counties: Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull, Jefferson and Carroll counties. So this is the hub, this will be Bloomberg’s office for canvassing, phone banking, volunteers, yard signs — whatever you need, we’ve got it,” she said.

Aslam said it is likely that Bloomberg will make a campaign stop in the Youngstown area between now and the March 17 Ohio primary.