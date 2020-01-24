Ohio GOP asks candidate to withdraw over dating site account

A June 10, 2015 file photo shows Ashley Madison’s Korean web site on a computer screen in Seoul, South Korea. Contrary to the hacked Ashley Madison cheaters’ site that offers anonymous opportunities for affairs, infidelity more often includes somebody a child actually knows: a family friend, a neighbor, a parent from Little League or the PTA, therapists and divorce attorneys said. That means the third party may become a permanent fixture in the lives of children going forward, forcing an entirely new context on young people as they attempt to sort out villains from victims. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Dills said he signed up for the Ashley Madison account in 2013 when he was single

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party on Friday urged a state House candidate to withdraw from the March 17 primary because he had signed up on an online dating site that encourages extramarital affairs.

State GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken said there was no place in the party for people showing “such a gross lack of judgment.” Candidate Joe Dills indicated Friday he plans to keep running in the three-candidate primary with the support of his wife.

Dills said he signed up for the Ashley Madison account in 2013 when he was single. He said he never used the site “to actively meet with anyone and never was involved in any illicit behavior beyond creating the profile on that site.”

“Mr. Dills crossed a line by joining this lewd and inappropriate website,” Timken said in a statement.

Dills is running in the primary against former U.S. Rep. Jean Schmidt and Dillon Blevins, a pistol instructor. On his Facebook page, Dills blamed the “cutthroat tactics” of political insiders for the disclosure.