Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Ohio farmers: It will take years to recover losses from rain
Top Stories
Liberty Twp. trustees appoint new administrator
Top Stories
High school athletes file complaint over transgender policy
Photographer recounts facing Dallas gunman
Flag disposal ceremony set in Poland
Mahoning County Board of Health applies for grant for naloxone program
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search
Ohio elections
WATCH: DeWine, Husted thank Ohio voters for victory in governor’s race
Molly Johnson elected to replace Mahoning Co. judge facing charges
Manning takes victory for state rep. of Ohio’s 59th District in slim margin
Republican Mike DeWine elected next governor of Ohio, according to projections
Youngstown drinking water bill voted down once again
More Ohio elections Headlines
Local business owner Michael Rulli grabs Ohio State Senate seat
Frank Fuda reelected as Trumbull County commissioner
Bill Johnson takes victory for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District
Ohio voters reject State Issue 1, which would reduce prison time for drug offenses
WATCH: Renacci concedes, ‘I am still very proud to stand with this president’
Tim Ryan secures spot as representative for Ohio’s 13th District, AP calls
Residents vote against West Branch school income tax proposal
Before you vote: Where to go and what’s on the ballot
Community members ask state congressional candidates questions at forum in Youngstown
Election November 2018: Frank LaRose