Newton Falls elects Kenneth Kline as next mayor

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Kenneth Kline got the votes to become Newton Falls’ new mayor, according to unofficial voting results.

He got about 53% of the votes.

Kline and his challenger, Richard Monteville, were running to fill the position once held by Lyle Waddell.

Waddell resigned last month and was appointed to council. His term expired at the end of the year and he was unable to run again due to term limits.

In an interview earlier this month, the candidates said the village needs a change in leadership.

“We just need a change, something more positive, something that somebody can bring some energy, somebody that can bring together, not only our local government but the citizens,” Kline said.