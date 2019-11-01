Newton Falls asking voters to pass not one, but two school levies

The district said it still needs more money for big-ticket items, improvements and day-to-day expenses such as salaries and repairs

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Exempted Village School District is asking voters to say “yes” to not one, but two additional levies.

“We’ve had declining enrollment over the past several years,” Treasurer Julie Sloan said. “We closed the elementary building to save money and it has worked. It has been successful and putting some more money back into the general fund.”

The district said it still needs more money for big-ticket items, improvements and day-to-day expenses such as salaries and repairs.

Reasons why school leaders are asking for a 1.9 mill permanent improvement levy, which would bring in more than $231,000 a year, and a five-year 4.5 mill emergency operations levy, which would generate more than $548,000 a year.

“Passage of the levy would mean that we could maintain and we could improve,” Sloan said.

If both levies pass, it’ll cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $18.67 a month, which comes to about $224 a year.

“It’s a lot of money, but the effect on values of your home if the school is no longer here is considerably more than that, but it’s definitely important for our kids,” Sloan said.

School officials said if the levies don’t pass, the district will have to continue to make cuts.