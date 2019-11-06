Mercer County faces delays caused by scanning absentee ballots

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Some problems with absentee scanning in Mercer County will delay results.

Multiple Mercer County precincts encountered scanner issues when attempting to scan folded absentee ballots after the polls closed Tuesday.

The affected precincts were instructed to return good absentee ballots in a special envelope provided for such circumstances. The election bureau will process any of those ballots during the official canvass on Friday.

The county expects to have a total number of unscanned ballots sometime Wednesday and will report those to the public as soon as it is determined how many ballots are going to need to be counted centrally.

It is estimated as many as two dozen precincts had issues.

There could be several dozen ballots that will need to be counted at the courthouse.

Results on the site tonight should reflect nearly 99% of all ballots cast, but a small number will be added on Friday.

The ballot issues also caused delays in closing polls, which resulted in delayed reporting results.