Mahoning County Republicans host first primary debate for 2020

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Republicans hosted their first debate for the 2020 Republican Congressional Primary Thursday night.

About 60 people packed the Republican Headquarters in Boardman.

The debate featured four candidates vying to take on Tim Ryan.

They are Duane Hennen, Lou Lyras, Robert Santos and Rob Weber.

The audience was asked to write down questions for the candidates to answer.

Among them, their thoughts on healthcare, their stance on right to work and organized labor and how they plan to grow jobs across the region.