Mahoning County probate judge seeking another term

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s probate court judge is running for re-election.

Judge Robert Rusu filed petitions Friday morning to seek his second full term on the bench.

He was appointed in 2014 by then-Governor John Kasich and ran later that year to retain the position.

However, Rusu is bypassing the primary election process by filing to run as an Independent, believing it is important to remain as neutral as possible.

“I’ve always felt that way since I’ve been 18. I’ve always voted Independent, only voted issues-only. I’m one that votes for the most qualified person to run for the job. So I have to be true to myself,” he said.

At this point, Rusu is the only candidate to file petitions for the probate court seat, although Atty. David Engler is trying to mount a write-in campaign to have his name added to the November ballot.