Lordstown students head to Iowa Caucus

LORDSTOWN, OHIO (WKBN) – Students from Lordstown High School are heading to Des Moines, Iowa Friday for an Iowa Caucus experience.

After a 6 a.m. departure, the students will arrive in Des Moines Friday night and set out to work on campaigns throughout the week and then attend the Caucus on Feb. 3.

It’s a unique experience to see politics in action.

“They go out and work during the day for the candidate they chose, and during the late evening and night, we will go to those candidates’ rallies,” said Superintendent Terry Armstrong.

The students completed surveys to determine which candidate they prefer.

During a politically-divisive time like this, teachers feel this hands-on experience is important.

“The teachers do a great job of that in the classroom. All teachers try to express democracy as a verb. We want you to experience history and government so that is what we promote at the school,” Armstrong said.

This is the third time the school district has offered the trip.