Local Congressman Tim Ryan makes stage for first Democratic debate

He will join 19 other candidates in the first presidential debate later this month

by: WKBN Staff

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(WKBN) – The candidates have been announced for the first Democratic presidential debate and Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has made the list.

Ryan will join 19 other candidates for the debates in Miami on June 26 and 27, according to CNN:

  1. Former Vice President Joe Biden
  2. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  3. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  4. California Sen. Kamala Harris
  5. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  6. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
  7. Businessman Andrew Yang
  8. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
  9. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
  10. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
  11. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
  12. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  13. Author Marianne Williamson
  14. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
  15. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
  16. Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
  17. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
  18. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
  19. California Rep. Eric Swalwell

The DNC will now divide the candidates up into ten for each night. The lineups will be announced Friday.

To qualify, the candidates needed to register 1% support in three polls or receive donations from 65,000 people.

