Local Congressman Tim Ryan drops out of presidential race

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Local Representative Tim Ryan announced that he is pulling out of the race for president.

He plans to run for reelection as Representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Ryan didn’t qualify for the last Democratic debate due to his low polling numbers.

I’m announcing today that I am withdrawing from the Presidential campaign.



I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight.



Thank you, to everyone who supported this campaign. pic.twitter.com/BT4z3fQ205 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) October 24, 2019

Thursday, Ryan released the following statement: