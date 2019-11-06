In strange election, candidate wins Newton Falls council seat, isn’t recalled

The director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections called the situation unusual

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a strange situation for voters in Newton Falls’ Second Ward.

Current councilman and Acting Mayor John Baryak was up for reelection to Council and he was the subject of a recall, which would remove him from office.

Petitioners asked for his removal “because of his failure to fairly and properly conduct the business of the city, because of his failure to wisely spend the taxpayers’ money and for misfeasance in office,” according to the recall petition.

At the same time, he faced Nancy Hoffman for the council seat.

In the end, it didn’t matter — voters rejected the recall, and Baryak defeated Hoffman with more than 70% of the vote, according to unofficial voting returns.

Earlier this week, Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose called the situation unusual, as she’s never seen both happening at the same time.