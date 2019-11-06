Breaking News
Howland voters pass fire levy

The additional funds will allow all three fire stations to remain open

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to unofficial voting results, Howland Township voters have passed the fire levy.

“The additional funds will allow the township to maintain high-quality fire safety within the township, including providing increase ambulance service, maintaining a full and strong fire force staff and keeping open all three fire stations,” said Howland Township Trustee Chairman Dr. James Lapolla, Jr.

The Howland Fire Department has seen a $300,000 loss from the tangible personal property tax and its call volume is increasing by about 300 incidents per year.

