From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro are introduced for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

There were reports that Youngstown was in the running to host the debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The fourth Democratic presidential debate will be held next month in Westerville, Ohio, CNN reports.

There were reports that Youngstown was in the running to host the debate.

Westerville is a suburb of Columbus.

The debate will air live from the campus of Otterbein University on October 15 with the possibility a second night will be added, according to CNN.

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will moderate as well as New York Times National Editor Marc Lacey.