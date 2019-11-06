Breaking News
First woman to run for Struthers mayor wins election, campaign says

Cat Cercone Miller called it her dream job

Catherine Cercone-Miller

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters have selected Cat Cercone Miller as the next Struthers mayor, according to her campaign.

Cercone Miller was the first woman to run for Struthers mayor. She called it her dream job.

She’s a 2001 graduate of the high school and has worked the last five years as a secretary to the law director and prosecutor.

In an interview last month, Miller said her priorities are bringing in business, tackling blight and taking care of the school system.

Current Mayor Terry Stocker did not run for reelection. He’s been Struthers mayor for 12 years.

