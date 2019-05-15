Election May 2019: Scott Boyd

Name: Scott Boyd

City of Residence: Stoneboro

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Mercer County Commissioner

Facebook: Vote Scott Boyd

Why I should be elected

I am seeking re-election for a second term. I have brought sound business practices to the office to improve efficiency and cut costs. I have voted to reduce taxes, saving taxpayers over $2 Million in the last three years. I would like to continue our efforts to bring more opportunity to Mercer County and attract more businesses and jobs. I have encouraged collaboration across the County by building relationships and reaching across political divides. I participate on 30 committees and boards giving me a broad knowledge of the County and its needs.

Top three priorities

1) More jobs and opportunity to attract new residents.

2) Prepare for future growth by building infrastructure, clean up neglected housing.

3) Keep the cost of government down to attract investment.

Biography

Married to Donna, two children, five grandchildren Life long resident, raised on a farm, son of a 35 year Army veteran B.S. Economics/Business and Political Science 38 Years of Business, Fiscal, Operational experience in for-profit and non-profit organizations including 16 years in medical practice management