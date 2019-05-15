Election May 2019: Michael A. Joanow

Name: Michael A Joanow
City of Residence: Hermitage, PA
Party Affiliation: Cross-Filed Republican/Democrat
Office Desired: Judge of Mercer County Court of Common Pleas
Facebook: Joanow 4 Judge
Website: joanow4.judge.com
Why I should be elected
As someone who has devoted their life to practicing law in a professional manner and with my vast courtroom experience, I believe I am uniquely qualified to serve as a Judge in Mercer County. In my practice I strived to emulate the ideals and skills I learned as a Judicial Clerk to seek resolution of the many complex issues I was faced with. I will use everything I have learned in my thirty plus years of practicing law to ensure that I serve as an impartial and fair jurist for the people of this great county.
Top three priorities
1) Prompt and fair administration of Justice.
2) Addressing the Opioid crisis with punishment and/or treatment as necessary.
3) Adhering to principles of the United States and Pennsylvania Constitutions.
Biography
EXPERIENCE
AUGUST 1, 2007 – PRESENT
PRESIDENT, JOANOW LEGAL GROUP
Created a law firm to represent clients in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Employment Matters, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Administration, Social Security Disability and General Civil Litigation.
APRIL 1997 – JULY 31, 2007
PARTNER, DOUGLAS & JOSEPH
Partner in law firm representing clients in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Domestic Relations, Employment Matters, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Administration, Business Formation and Litigation and General Civil Litigation.
SEPTEMBER 1989 – APRIL 1997
ASSOCIATE, ROUTMAN, MOORE, GOLDSTONE & VALENTINO
Associate in law firm representing clients in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Domestic Relations, Employment Matters, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Administration, Business Formation and Litigation and General Civil Litigation.
AUGUST 1988 – SEPTEMBER 1989
LAW CLERK, HON. FRANCIS J. FORNELLI
Judicial Legal Clerk assisting the Court in all matters including Courtroom observation, Legal Research and Legal Writing.
EDUCATION
MAY 1988
JURIS DOCTORATE, OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY PETIT COLLEGE OF LAW
General course of study with an emphasis on litigation. Member of Polsky Criminal Law Trial Team, Fall National Appellate Advocacy Team and Client Counseling Team advancing to regional competitions in all matters. Member of the Order of Barristers. Phi Alpha Delta legal Fraternity. Treasurer Student Government Board. Peer Advisor to incoming law students. Law Library Clerk.
MAY 1985
BACHELOR OF ARTS, UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH
Political Science degree with a concentration in English and History.
SKILLS
• Patience and Temperament
• Legal Research
• Diverse Legal Practice Experience
• Courtroom and Litigation Experience
• Problem Solving
• Leadership Experience
ACTIVITIES
National Bar Institute CLE Presenter
Past Chair Pennsylvania Bar Association Zone 10 Young Lawyers Division
Past Secretary Mercer County Bar Association
Past President Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Board of Directors
Past President Hermitage Little League
Past President City of Hermitage Parks and Recreation Board Past President/King Lion Farrell, Pa Lions Club
Past Chairperson American Heart Association Heart Walk Campaign
Past Board Member Mercer County Cancer Society
Past Board of Shenango Valley Gus Macker Basketball Tournament
Past Member Shenango Valley YMCA Basketball Tournament
Secretary Hermitage Girls Softball Association Board of Directors
Board of Pa District 2 Little League Incorporated
Board of Community Food Warehouse
Board of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Stadium Announcer of Hickory High School Football
Stadium Announcer Hickory Hornet Marching Band
Manager/Coach of numerous Youth Sports Teams (Baseball, Softball, Basketball)
Filmography for Hickory High School Football Team