Election May 2019: Michael A. Joanow

Name: Michael A Joanow

City of Residence: Hermitage, PA

Party Affiliation: Cross-Filed Republican/Democrat

Office Desired: Judge of Mercer County Court of Common Pleas

Facebook: Joanow 4 Judge

Website: joanow4.judge.com

Why I should be elected

As someone who has devoted their life to practicing law in a professional manner and with my vast courtroom experience, I believe I am uniquely qualified to serve as a Judge in Mercer County. In my practice I strived to emulate the ideals and skills I learned as a Judicial Clerk to seek resolution of the many complex issues I was faced with. I will use everything I have learned in my thirty plus years of practicing law to ensure that I serve as an impartial and fair jurist for the people of this great county.

Top three priorities

1) Prompt and fair administration of Justice.

2) Addressing the Opioid crisis with punishment and/or treatment as necessary.

3) Adhering to principles of the United States and Pennsylvania Constitutions.

Biography

EXPERIENCE

AUGUST 1, 2007 – PRESENT

PRESIDENT, JOANOW LEGAL GROUP

Created a law firm to represent clients in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Employment Matters, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Administration, Social Security Disability and General Civil Litigation.

APRIL 1997 – JULY 31, 2007

PARTNER, DOUGLAS & JOSEPH

Partner in law firm representing clients in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Domestic Relations, Employment Matters, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Administration, Business Formation and Litigation and General Civil Litigation.

SEPTEMBER 1989 – APRIL 1997

ASSOCIATE, ROUTMAN, MOORE, GOLDSTONE & VALENTINO

Associate in law firm representing clients in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Domestic Relations, Employment Matters, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning and Administration, Business Formation and Litigation and General Civil Litigation.

AUGUST 1988 – SEPTEMBER 1989

LAW CLERK, HON. FRANCIS J. FORNELLI

Judicial Legal Clerk assisting the Court in all matters including Courtroom observation, Legal Research and Legal Writing.

EDUCATION

MAY 1988

JURIS DOCTORATE, OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY PETIT COLLEGE OF LAW

General course of study with an emphasis on litigation. Member of Polsky Criminal Law Trial Team, Fall National Appellate Advocacy Team and Client Counseling Team advancing to regional competitions in all matters. Member of the Order of Barristers. Phi Alpha Delta legal Fraternity. Treasurer Student Government Board. Peer Advisor to incoming law students. Law Library Clerk.

MAY 1985

BACHELOR OF ARTS, UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH

Political Science degree with a concentration in English and History.

SKILLS

• Patience and Temperament

• Legal Research

• Diverse Legal Practice Experience

• Courtroom and Litigation Experience

• Problem Solving

• Leadership Experience

ACTIVITIES

National Bar Institute CLE Presenter

Past Chair Pennsylvania Bar Association Zone 10 Young Lawyers Division

Past Secretary Mercer County Bar Association

Past President Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Board of Directors

Past President Hermitage Little League

Past President City of Hermitage Parks and Recreation Board Past President/King Lion Farrell, Pa Lions Club

Past Chairperson American Heart Association Heart Walk Campaign

Past Board Member Mercer County Cancer Society

Past Board of Shenango Valley Gus Macker Basketball Tournament

Past Member Shenango Valley YMCA Basketball Tournament

Secretary Hermitage Girls Softball Association Board of Directors

Board of Pa District 2 Little League Incorporated

Board of Community Food Warehouse

Board of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Stadium Announcer of Hickory High School Football

Stadium Announcer Hickory Hornet Marching Band

Manager/Coach of numerous Youth Sports Teams (Baseball, Softball, Basketball)

Filmography for Hickory High School Football Team