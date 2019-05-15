Election May 2019: Gage Bartholomew

Name: Gage Bartholomew

City of Residence: New Vernon Township

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Lakeview Area School Board

Facebook: Gage for Lakeview

Why I should be elected

• Gage is running to benefit the future of our communities.

• Gage believes you deserve a leader who will listen and voice your concerns.

• Gage promises to work with administration to accomplish goals in the best interest of the students, staff and community.

Vote Gage Bartholomew for Lakeview School Board on May 21!

Democratic Voters, please write-in Gage Bartholomew!

Top three priorities

1) School & Bus Safety

2) Solving Bullying Crisis

3) Getting the best resources for students to learn

Biography

Gage M. Bartholomew proudly announces his candidacy for the 2019 elections for Lakeview School District School Board.

Having the background of an everyday high school student, Bartholomew believes he has what it takes to benefit the future generation of Lakeview Schools. He has served as his class Vice President, President of the club Aevidum, and has participated in many in school and out of school activities.

Bartholomew is running for Lakeview School Board to make sure our community roots are the same for the next generation.

Bartholomew is planning to attend Clarion University to pursue a degree in Political Science. He graduates from Lakeview High School on June 7, 2019.

Bartholomew plans on working with both busing companies to ensure your children will be getting on and off as safe as possible, will be working with administration to accomplish goals in the best interest of the students and staff, and will be working on numerous other goals as well.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, May 21, 2018. The school board elections will be held concurrently with the statewide Pennsylvania primary election.