Election May 2019: Carl Aaron Sizer

Name: Carl Aaron Sizer

City of Residence: Sharon, Pennsylvania

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: City Council

Why I should be elected

I was born and raised in Sharon and believe that the community has had a significant impact on my life and professional career. It would be an honor to be elected to be able to give back to the community. I am excited about the direction that the City is headed, but we need new voices, new faces, and new ideas to keep the momentum going. I believe that I bring all three of these to the table. My background as a CPA makes me uniquely qualified to understand the City’s finances and be able to contribute to the stewardship of tax payer funding. I will work to the best of my ability to contribute to the City’s future success.

Top three priorities

1) Continue the fight against neighborhood blight

2) Fiscal Responsibility

3) Economic Development

Biography

Carl Aaron Sizer is a Sharon resident, a home owner since 2015, and a 2007 graduate of Sharon High School. He is the third generation in his family to be born and raised in Sharon. After high school he went on to Penn State Behrend earning a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting and a minor in Economics. After college, he began a career at Carbis Walker, a public accounting firm in New Castle, PA, where he worked for six years as an auditor. During that time, he earned his Certified Public Accountant license, and managed some of the firm’s largest audits. Currently, he is the Assistant Controller for Primary Health Network in their Finance Department. In the community, he is a member of the Shenango Valley Chorale, serves on the City’s Industrial Development Authority, a volunteer for WaterFire Sharon, a volunteer for Sharon neighborhood clean ups, is the President of the Penn State Shenango Alumni Society, a member of the Penn State Shenango Advisory Board, and serves as the Commonwealth Campus representative on the Executive Board of the Penn State Alumni Association.