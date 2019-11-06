East Liverpool voters weigh in on city’s speed camera program

The city is in the middle of a legal battle with a local citizens group over the program

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in East Liverpool weighed in on whether the city’s speed-camera enforcement program should end, but the results of that vote aren’t available.

The city is in the middle of a legal battle with a local citizens group over the program.

The court decided that the issue should stay on the ballot, but the votes will be sealed. So they won’t be counted or released until the court proceedings move forward, if at all.

East Liverpool started using speed cameras in 2017.

The cameras bring in about $80,000 per month, 20% of which goes to the general fund and 80% to the police department.

Mayor Ryan Stovall said the money has helped the city bring in additional officers to fight the drug epidemic.

Whether or not citizens’ speed camera votes will count still isn’t clear. The mayor says the city law director will have the final decision.