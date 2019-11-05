Councilman, acting mayor up for reelection and removal from office in Newton Falls

The board of elections director said she doesn't remember there ever being a time when someone was up for reelection and recall at the same time

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a strange situation for voters in Newton Falls’ Second Ward Tuesday. Current councilman and Acting Mayor John Baryak is up for reelection to council and he’s the subject of a recall, which would remove him from office.

Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose said 27 signatures were collected to put the recall on the ballot. They needed 25.

There are 513 registered voters in the Second Ward who will first have to either vote for Incumbent John Baryak or his opponent, Nancy Hoffman.

They will then either approve or deny removing Baryak from office.

According to the recall petition, Baryak is up for removal “because of his failure to fairly and properly conduct the business of the city, because of his failure to wisely spend the taxpayers’ money and for misfeasance in office.”

“We’ve had recalls in Newton Falls since I’ve been here 17 years, but I’ve never seen where they’re up for reelection and they’re being recalled at the exact same time,” said Stephanie Penrose, director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

“We’ve had to sort of like run two different campaigns,” Baryak said.

Depending on what happens during Tuesday’s election, the board of elections may have to refer to the village charter and consult with its law director.