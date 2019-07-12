Congressman Tim Ryan on CNN: Trump ‘clearly has it out for immigrants’

Rep. Tim Ryan said the president is not solving problems at the southern border and "doesn't care"

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan made an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” Thursday.

The Democratic presidential candidate talked about President Trump issuing an executive order to obtain citizenship data through ways besides the U.S. census, as well as additional ICE raids planned for this weekend.

He told anchor Wolf Blitzer that the president has a pattern.

“Keep the issues going around immigration, around the border and around the raids, and that is where he thinks that, politically, he can benefit from it and that is why he wants to keep it going.”

Ryan said Trump “clearly has it out for immigrants.”

“He clearly doesn’t like immigrants, he doesn’t like immigration, he sees it as a weakness when many of us — we all come from immigrants — we see it as a strength.”

Ryan said the president is not solving problems at the southern border and “doesn’t care.”

“This president is hell-bent on keeping us divided and we need a leader in the White House that can actually help this country heal so that we can begin to transform our country in the direction we want it to go in.”

Watch the video below for Ryan’s entire interview: