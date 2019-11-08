Congressman Bill Johnson announces reelection bid

He said he plans to continue pushing for a smaller, more effective, efficient, and transparent federal government

(WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson announced his plan to run for re-election in Ohio’s Sixth District.

Johnson said he filed nearly 150 signatures — three times the required number — and reported nearly $1.3 million in the bank for his campaign.

He said he plans to continue pushing for a smaller, more effective, efficient and transparent federal government.

“President Trump’s policies have lowered unemployment to historically-low numbers,” Johnson said. “Combined with the tax cuts that positively affected so many working families, we have the blueprint to success, and we need to carry it still further. That’s why I’m pushing hard for rural broadband deployment — the urban-rural digital divide must be closed.”

Johnson serves on the house Energy and Commerce Committee and is also a senior member of the House Budget Committee.