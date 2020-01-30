Candidates from Grove City and Center Twp. will vie for 8th Legislative District seat

A Grove City man and a candidate from Butler have announced their candidacy for the 8th Legislative District in Pennsylvania

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man and a candidate from Center Township have announced their candidacy for the 8th Legislative District in Pennsylvania.

Tim Bonner, of Grove City, has been selected as the Republican nominee to face Democrat challenger Phil Heasley, of Center Township.

The seat will be decided in a March 17 Special Election following the resignation of Republican Tedd Nesbit.

Nesbit resigned to join the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.

Bonner teaches courses on law, courts Congress and presidency at Grove City College and serves as a board member of the Allegheny Health Network, Grove City Medical Center, Grove City United Way, Grove City Revililization Corporation and Grove City Industrial Development Corporation.

Heasley has lived in Western Pennsylvania his whole life and attended Edinboro University. He runs his family’s business: Butler Gymnastics Club.