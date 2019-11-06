Campbell mayor keeps his position

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Mayor Nicholas Phillips will keep his position.

Voters reelected Phillips Tuesday with 72% or the votes, according to unofficial voting returns.

He faced Juanita Rich, the city’s 4th Ward councilwoman.

In his statement for reelection, Phillips said he has worked well with city officials on a variety of projects to improve the city. He specifically touted beautifying Roosevelt Park, bringing attention to vacant lots, tearing down blighted buildings and properties and maintaining city streets.

He also talked about participating in the Mahoning River Corridor Mayor’s Association and beginning Phase 1 of a dam project to destroy manmade and beaver-built dams in the Mahoning River so it can flow freely again.