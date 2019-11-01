Boardman restaurant looks to voters for new liquor license

Johnny’s Fine Food and Spirits recently moved to a new location, but when the restaurant moved, its liquor license did not move with it

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant that has been around for 15 years will be on the ballot Tuesday.

Johnny’s Fine Food and Spirits recently moved to a new location on Market Street. But, when the restaurant moved, its liquor license did not move with it.

“We got some bad information at first, but once we found out that wasn’t the case, we just went forward with it and decided let’s hope everything works out for us,” said Craig Deoring, the general manager of the Canfield Pour House.

The Pour House and Johnny’s Fine Food and Spirit are both owned by John Berndt

Deoring says when they first made the decision to move to a new location, they were under the impression that the liquor license would transfer with them. But, they quickly found out afterward that wasn’t the case.

Now, the community will vote on Tuesday whether or not they should receive a liquor license at their new location.

“Show some support for us, we’ll show some support for the community also, and hopefully, everything works out for everybody,” Deoring said.

When asked what will happen if the license is not approved, he said they are confident they will get the votes they need to receive the liquor license.

Deoring says the reason Johnny’s Fine Food and Spirits decided to move was in order to expand and to also become a focal point of the Boardman Center Plaza.

The new location will feature a banquet hall that will hold up to 185 people. The restaurant will also have two smaller private rooms that will hold 15-25 people. The dining area itself will seat 150 people.

The goal is to have the restaurant open by January 2.

They are also currently taking applications for all positions. Anyone wanting to apply can stop in to the new location — in the Boardman Center Plaza on the corner of Market Street and Boardman-Canfield Road — and pick up an application.