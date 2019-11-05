Before Election Day, 6,000 Trumbull County voters have already cast their ballots

The board of elections anticipates about 25% of registered voters will head to the polls Tuesday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the day before the general election so early and absentee voting is over. At the Trumbull County Board of Elections, Director Stephanie Penrose said about 6,000 people have already cast their ballots.

Half of them have done so in person at the board of elections while the other half voted by mail.

“Out of 130,000 people, that doesn’t seem like a whole lot to me,” Penrose said. “It’s just to contrast in a presidential. Last presidential, we voted 30,000 people.”

Penrose said about 18% of registered voters in the county voted in the spring primary, but the board of elections anticipates about 25% will head to the polls Tuesday.