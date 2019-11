Devon Stanley received 47% of the vote, according to unofficial voting returns

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Voters have elected Attorney Devon Stanley as Liberty Township trustee.

He ousted Incumbent Jodi Stoyak, who has been a trustee for 16 years. He also defeated Jason Masternick.

Stoyak had 35.5% of the votes, while Masternick had just 17%.