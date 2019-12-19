16 presidential candidates file to be on Ohio’s primary election ballot

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Time has run out for presidential hopefuls to put their name on Ohio’s 2020 primary election ballot. The deadline to file per Ohio law was Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m., which is 90 days prior to election day.
The Ohio Secretary of State’s office confirmed 16 people filed to be on the March 17 ballot. Qualifiers will be announced on January 7.
Republicans
Donald Trump
45th President
Bill Weld
former Massachusetts Governor
Democrats
Joe Biden
former Vice President
Michael Bennet
U.S. Senator, Colorado
Michael Bloomberg
former New York City mayor
Cory Booker
U.S. Senator, New Jersey
Peter Buttigieg
South Bend, Indiana Mayor
Julián Castro
former Obama housing secretary
John Delaney
former U.S. Representative
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. Representative, Hawaii
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. Senator, Minnesota
Deval Patrick
former Massachusetts Governor
Bernie Sanders
U.S. Senator, Vermont
Tom Steyer
activist, businessman
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. Senator, Massachusetts
Andrew Yang
tech entrepreneur