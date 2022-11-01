Never let the weather catch you by surprise again. The trusted weather experts at Storm Team 27 deliver Youngstown, OH’s most accurate hour-by-hour forecast. Unlike other weather apps, you’ll get a local forecast that is customized for you.

Download the WKBN Weather app for fast, accurate, local weather. With its personal alert notifications, you’ll know when significant weather is heading your way and when to take cover. And when you are traveling, use the WKBN Weather app to get real-time weather forecasts, VIPIR radar and current conditions for anywhere in the U.S.

The WKBN Weather app utilizes the most advanced radar maps, weather and digital technology. With its easy-to-use VIPIR radar, you can take control and see where the storm is now and where it is tracking. Then, set customized alerts to keep you and your family informed and safe.

Features:

– Live VIPIR radar lets you track the storms around you

– Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen

– The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast

– The latest weather video forecast from WKBN Storm Team 27

– Current weather conditions for Youngstown, OH and the surrounding area

– Share the weather conditions via text message, email, Facebook or Twitter

– You can set multiple custom locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more