Youngstown crime activity: Stolen car found wrecked at vacant house

Wednesday, Aug. 28

2 a.m. – 2400 block of Oakwood Ave., burglary. A woman told police when she woke up in the morning, she found someone had removed a fan from the kitchen window and took a TV and PlayStation 4 off the table. She said the electronics were rented from Rent-a-Center.

8 a.m. – 100 block of Benita Ave., recovered stolen vehicle. According to a police report, officers found a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox reported stolen out of Struthers. The Struthers Police Department found the SUV inside the garage of a vacant house through the OnStar navigation system. Police said it had extensive damage.

2:59 p.m. – Glenwood and W. Boston avenues, Antuan Fields, 23, was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop. According to a police report, they searched the car and found crack cocaine, a folded piece of paper with a brown substance in it consistent with heroin and a digital scale.

4:20 p.m. – 400 block of Almyra Ave., Roy Meadows, 56, was arrested on charges of having a weapon under disability following a domestic disturbance at his house. According to a police report, a woman said Meadows got mad and handled a shotgun in front her after she complained about him smoking crack in front of children in the house. She said he got a shotgun and “racked it back.” Children in the house were able to lead officers to a bedroom closet, where they found the shotgun, according to police. Officers say Meadows told them he got the gun because he believed the woman called someone to come over and “beat his a**.” He said he would use it since she was calling people over to “jump on me,” the report states.

Thursday, Aug. 29

12:30 a.m. – 100 block of Saranac Ave., Michael Favors, 45, and Sylvester Van Coxe, 54, were arrested on charges of breaking and entering. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of a burglary. Police were told two people drove away in a pickup truck with a ladder and other items hanging out of the back. On the way to the call, officers spotted a pickup truck matching that description. Police say Favors told them he was picking up scrap metal from the yards of vacant houses, but police said the items did not appear weather-worn and the house Favors said they got the items from did not have indentations in the grass, indicating something would have been lying there. Officers found a garage door pried open at a house on Saranac where the burglary was reported.

10:59 a.m. – 300 block of Carroll St., standoff. According to a police report, officers responded to the area on reports of a fight. A woman told police Shawn Woodall, Jr., 21, took her cell phone and wouldn’t give it back. During the investigation, officers discovered Woodall had several warrants for his arrest, including one for drug trafficking in Columbiana County. Officers tried to talk to Woodall through the door, but he continued to argue with the woman and wouldn’t come out, the report states. Additional officers were called to the scene and they surrounded the house. After several attempts to get Woodall to come out, officers forced their way in and called for Woodall. He eventually came down from the second floor, holding his infant child in front of his chest as officers pointed a gun at him. When officers saw the child, they pulled their guns down. The child was taken from Woodall, who was then arrested.

4:49 p.m. – 200 block of Dupont St., Andre Springs, 34, was arrested on drug charges following a police raid. According to a police report, officers found two bags of crack cocaine, an oxycodone pill and a gun during a search of the house.

5:09 p.m. – 3500 block of Valerie Dr., Cory Dodd-Baumgartner, 30, was arrested on assault and unlawful restraint charges. According to a police report, officers responded to the area on reports of a woman who was held against her will and a suicidal male. The woman said she got into an argument with Dodd-Baumgartner and he took her car keys when she tried to leave. The woman also said Dodd-Baumgartner pinned her down on the car seat, but she was eventually able to get away. As she was leaving, the woman said Dodd-Baumgartner threw something at her, hitting her in the eye. She said he also sent her pictures of a large butcher knife.

5:52 p.m. – 2600 block of Hunter Ave., Terrence May, 43, and Jaime Donley, 36, were arrested on drug possession charges following a police raid. According to a police report, officers were searching the house and found several drugs. Police say they found two bags of crack cocaine, two bindles of heroin and $50 cash.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

5:25 p.m. – W. Warren Avenue, Gerald Pusey, 62, was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found a baggie of crack cocaine in his mouth. Police say they also found crack on the grass, which they say Pusey threw out of the window before they pulled him over.

8:04 p.m. – 800 block of Market St., Eric Moschella, 38, was arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop. Police said Moschella told officers he had a CCW permit and was carrying a gun. A check of the permit through Trumbull County revealed it had been revoked. Officers took the loaded gun from Moschella’s waistband, the report states. Moschella told police he didn’t know his permit was revoked, the report states.

10:09 p.m. – 1500 block of Market St., robbery. A man told police he was robbed outside of a convenience store and someone shot at him. The man said two men came up to him and asked if he wanted to “buy some weed.” The man said no and the two men got frustrated. He said they surrounded his car at the gas pump and one of them pulled up his shirt to reveal a gun. The man said he gave the suspects $20 and they took off in an SUV driven by a woman. The victim told officers he followed the men to see if he could find where they were going in order to tell police, when the man with the gun stood up out of the sunroof and shot at him. Police found a bullet hole through the front passenger side window of the victim’s car.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.