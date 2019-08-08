Youngstown crime activity: Police say man damaged 6 cars with hammer

Thursday, August 1

12 a.m. – 200 block of Fairgreen Ave., a 20-year-old woman told police that a woman came into her house and beat her up. Police say the woman had a swollen eye and a swollen, bloody bite mark on her leg. She said two other women came in with the suspect, but that they just stood around and watched the assault, the report stated.

Friday, August 2

12:54 a.m. – W. Hylda Avenue and Hillman Street, Jaquan Rozier, 23, was arrested on warrants and charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to police, they found Tramadol pills in the car.

Saturday, August 3

9:18 p.m. – 500 block of Kendis Circle, Dante Mason, 29, was arrested on charges of criminal damaging. According to a police report, Mason was busting out car windows in a parking lot with a hammer. Police say Mason tried to run away from officers, and at one point, turned around, raised his arm holding the hammer and charged them. An officer hit Mason with a Taser and arrested him, the report stated. A total of six cars had windows smashed out, police said.

2:30 p.m. – 900 block of Kendis Circle, a woman told police that someone broke into her apartment and took 30 DVDs and jewelry. She also reported that the apartment was ransacked.

Sunday, August 4

12:49 a.m. – 100 block of W. Federal St., Callie Ginter, 22, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. According to a police report, Ginter went to a downtown bar with a man who got into a fight with someone inside the bar. While police were investigating the fight, witnesses said the man shoved a gun into Ginter’s pants and ran out of the bar. Officers retrieved the loaded gun from Ginter’s clothing. It was not clear in the report if Ginter willingly concealed the weapon.

Monday, August 5

6:14 p.m. – 900 block of Katherine Ave., Henry Hurst, 37, of Campbell, was arrested on physical control and open container charges. According to police, Hurst was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked outside a house. Police say Hurst registered .389 on a blood alcohol content test. The legal limit is .08.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.