Youngstown crime activity: Man says couple attacked him over car repairs

Tuesday, Sept. 10

1 a.m. – Byron and Rigby streets, officers were called to St. Elizabeth Hospital to interview a stabbing victim. The man said he was walking on Byron Street when two younger men attacked him, took $120 and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police he didn’t immediately go to the hospital because he didn’t think he would be treated. The man said he did not have an Ohio ID, only a passport and did know his address. He told police he was married and gave them an envelope with an address on it, but police could not confirm his identity or his address. Due to the language barrier, an interpreter was called to assist.

3:19 a.m. – 800 block of Dean Ave., a man told police he was awakened by two kids in his bedroom who were demanding money. The man said one of the boys hit him several times in the head. The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Police believe the boys entered the house through a basement window.

7:30 a.m. – 2500 block of Frost Ave., a man told police that while he was away, someone broke into his house and took $2,600 in cash and an antique shotgun.

7:30 p.m. – 2100 Mahoning Ave., a man told police he was robbed by a man and woman over repairs he made on a vehicle. According to a police report, the man said he drove a Chrysler Pacifica he was working on to Tyrell Avenue. A woman there told the repairman that she was not happy with the work and wanted $75 that she paid him back. The man said he wasn’t done working on the vehicle and that the total cost for the repairs would be $150. A man who was with the woman grabbed the repairman and started kicking him in the ribs and punched him in the head, according to the police report. The repairman walked to Mahoning Avenue, where he called police. Officers tracked down the vehicle and discovered that it had fictitious plates on it.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

8:45 p.m. – 1300 block of Fifth Ave., a man reported to police that on August 21, another man pushed him off a porch headfirst and kicked him repeatedly, causing him “excruciating” pain. The man said he was advised by family and friends to go to the hospital, where he remained for eight days having suffered fractured ribs and seizures. The man named a suspect and said he wished to file a police report and obtain a protection order.

10:15 p.m. – Boston Avenue, Izaiah Beacham, 24, was arrested on charges of failure to comply with a police signal following at traffic stop. According to a police report, officers tried to pull Beacham over after they say he was driving erratically along E. Florida Avenue. They say he kept driving and accelerating the vehicle, turning onto Rush Boulevard and then onto E. Boston Ave where he stopped, according to the report. Police say they seized over $12,000 from Beacham’s pocket, which they say smelled like marijuana.

Thursday, Sept. 12

10:24 p.m. – 400 block of W. Chalmers Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took two power drills.

Sunday, Sept. 15

5:51 p.m. – 300 block of E. Boston Ave., officers were called to the area after the department’s Shot Spotter activated. Several shell casings were found on the road. Officers were called later to the 900 block of Franklin Street on reports of a man standing outside of a vehicle holding a short-barreled rifle. Officers pulled over the driver and searched the car for weapons, but didn’t find anything, according to the police report. Officers did locate a bullet hole in the back passenger door. The driver said someone shot at his car a short time ago on E. Boston Ave. The man said he saw a person in a blue Dodge Charger and a person in a gold Dodge Charger firing a gun, and his car was hit by gunfire in the exchange.

Monday, Sept. 16

1:25 a.m. – 100 block of Cleveland St., a man told police that when he came home, he found two TVs and two gaming systems missing. The man believed that a woman who was at his house earlier took the items.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.