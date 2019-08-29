Youngstown crime activity: Man charged with defecating at community center

Friday, August 23

4:40 a.m. – 200 block of Curry Place, a woman told police she heard a noise in her home and found her hallway light on but thought nothing of it and went back to sleep. The next morning, she found the kitchen window shattered and her back door ajar. He son’s room had been ransacked, but nothing was missing, and his room was the only one that appeared to be targeted.

3:30 p.m. – 1300 block of Fifth Ave., Chad Jones, 41, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing. According to a police report, Jones was ordered to stay away from Help Network, where Jones had been defecating on the property at the front doors after hours, the report stated. According to the report, Jones does this to express his “displeasure with the Community Center.” Officers ordered him off the property but found him 10 minutes later back on the property where he was arrested, the report stated.

7:34 p.m. – 100 block of Thornton Ave., officers were called to the area on reports that shots were fired. A man told police that another man pulled up to him, got out of a truck and said, “I thought you were your brother. I was about to kill you.” The man said he answered by saying, “If you want to fight, let’s go.” He said that’s when the other man pulled out a gun, fired at least three shots at him and got back into his pickup truck and drove away, the report stated.

Saturday, August 24

12:17 a.m. – 3300 Market St., according to a police report, officers were called to the parking lot of a business on the corner of Market Street and Lucius Avenue on reports of shots fired. Police said several 911 calls came in reporting gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a car that was still running but no one inside. There were two cell phones in the car but no driver or passenger. Officers found shattered glass on Market Street near the entrance to the business and skid marks leading up to the parked car. Numerous shell casings were found in the area, along with a hat, sandal and small drops that appeared to be blood, the report stated. A witness told police that two men got into an argument and one of them pulled a gun. A third person shouted, “cap him, cap him,” according to the police report. The witness’s car sustained damage from a bullet that entered the roof. No victims were located.

1 a.m. – 900 block of Pasadena Ave., theft. According to a police report, a woman reported that someone she knows may have taken her mother’s 2009 Chevy Cobalt. The woman was able to give police an address in Canton where she believes the car may be located.

8:19 p.m. – 200 block of Hilton Ave., Karleena Watkins, 37, Keith Crockett, 34, and Jermaine Beverly, 30, are facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop. Police say they found various drugs during the arrest including fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana. Two guns were also retrieved in the car. One was reported stolen out of Columbiana, according to the police report.

Sunday, August 25

12:40 a.m. – 100 block of E. Lucius Ave., breaking and entering. A woman told police that a man she knows showed up at her residence uninvited. The woman said the man came inside and started yelling at her about having another man in her home, saying, “this is why you haven’t been answering your phone.” She said he tried to take her phone before leaving, and he broke a window.

7:45 p.m. – 500 block of Cameron Ave., a 24-year-old woman told police that a man she knows attacked her and took her car. The woman said the man slapped and punched her several times and drove away in her vehicle. Police said the woman declined medical treatment at the scene.

Monday, August 26

4 p.m. – 900 block of Compton Lane, Rachel Johnson, 25, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. According to a police report, a man told officers that Johnson, who is 8 months pregnant, grabbed him the dreadlocks and punched him several times in the face. Police said the man had a visible “knot” above his right eye and cuts to the inside of his cheek. Police said Johnson’s other children were turned over to family member following her arrest.

4:03 p.m. – 700 block of Lexington Ave., a 3-year-old boy was hit in the hand by gunfire. Police said the gun was found in a couch, and it belonged to a man staying there, according to the child’s mother. Police said the children’s grandmother was babysitting but had gone to bed after giving the kids Taco Bell. Other children reported that the boy shot himself.

5:30 p.m. – 1900 Brownlee Ave., a man told police that someone broke into a vacant house he is fixing up and removed copper piping from the house.

10:28 p.m. – 2800 block of South Ave., automobile theft. According to a police report, officers were called to Brick Auto Sales on reports of a stolen vehicle. A man told police that a 1990 Cadillac Fleetwood was taken from the lot. The man said the theft is recorded on surveillance video.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.