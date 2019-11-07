Youngstown crime activity: Man arrested following run-in with church security

Saturday, Nov. 2

3:16 p.m. – 200 block of Broadway Ave., Stefanie Romeo, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of menacing. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of a fight. A therapeutic program worker told police that Romeo threatened to beat her up and lunged at her with a closed fist after she tried to get her to go inside after smoking a cigarette.

Sunday, Nov. 3

10:40 a.m. – 300 block of Wick Ave., Braylon Barnes, 28, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated menacing. According to a police report, Barnes was causing a disturbance at the church and refused to leave. A security guard at the church told police that Barnes threatened to shoot him. Police noted they did not find any weapons on Barnes. Barnes told officers he wanted to shoot the security guard because the church “owes him his free food.”

2:22 p.m. – 2200 block of Rush Blvd., breaking and entering. According to a police report, a man who is a property manager for the homeowner said he was checking on the house and discovered that the hot water tank was missing and the basement door had been taken off the hinges.

Monday, Nov. 4

12:48 a.m. – Elm St., Orlando Kirk, 27, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop. Police say they found a gun in the car. A passenger in the car, Hindhaneifa Hailstock, 24, was found to have a fraud warrant out of Mercer County and was also taken to the jail.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

8:05 p.m. – 2400 block of Russell Ave. burglary. According to a police report, a man returned home to find a man in his kitchen eating. The burglar was gone by the time police arrived. Reports said there was food all over the kitchen floor and handprints in the homeowner’s butter.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.