Youngstown crime activity: House riddled with gunfire

Friday, Oct. 25

11:21 p.m. – Albert Street and McGuffey Road, Johnson Gay, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug possession charges following a traffic stop. Police say a search of Gay uncovered a large bag of suspected fentanyl that was hidden in the area of his buttocks. The driver of the car, Shane Overton, was issued a ticket for a traffic violation and booked into the jail on an outstanding warrant for driving under suspension.

Saturday, Oct. 26

12:20 a.m. – 300 block of S. Truesdale Ave., Jill Corrigan, 41, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and assault. According to a police report, Corrigan got into an argument with a man that turned violent. Police say Corrigan pushed the man to the ground and punched and kicked him in the head. An ambulance was called, but the man refused treatment, police said. Officers said that Corrigan resisted arrest and yelled profanities at officers, at one point, yelling that the only reason she was being arrested was because officers wanted to have sex with her husband, the report stated.

3:25 p.m. – 300 block of W. Federal St., Courtney Reynolds was arrested on charges of disrupting public service and resisting arrest. According to a police report, Reynolds was intoxicated and belligerent on a WRTA bus. Police say Reynolds was screaming obscenities and refused to get off the bus, interrupting service for other passengers. Officers were finally able to arrest Reynolds, but it took five sheriff’s deputies to process him at the Mahoning County Jail, police said.

7:30 p.m. – 200 block of Breaden St., a woman told police that a man pistol-whipped her niece. The victim said the man hit her twice in the head with a gun while she was holding her daughter and that the man pushed her young son to the ground and left. Police were unable to find the man after the incident.

11:03 p.m. – 3200 block of Market St., recovered vehicle. According to a police report, an officer on patrol discovered that a vehicle at the BP gas station was reported stolen out of Boardman. Police said as the vehicle went through the drive-thru, the driver and passengers spotted the officer and ran from the car, leaving it to roll forward into a pole. Police were able to track down two of the suspects and arrested them.

Sunday, Oct. 27

1:02 a.m. – Detroit Avenue and Zedaker Street, one man was arrested and two were issued citations following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers were investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Avondale, Lucius and Detroit avenues. Officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and discovered marijuana and a gun in the car, according to a police report. The report states that they also seized marijuana from one of the passengers. Two passengers were cited for possession of marijuana. The driver, Victor Estrada, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on an outstanding warrant out of Youngstown. He was also issued a traffic citation.

2:15 p.m. – N. Hazel and W. Federal streets, Bobby Kelly, III, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of robbery. According to a police report, an officer driving down N. Hazel Street reported seeing two suspects push over a man in an electric wheelchair. The officer reported that the men were rummaging through the victim’s pockets when he ordered them to stop. The officer yelled at the suspects and they ran away, the report stated. The officer was able to arrest one of the suspects, identified as Kelly, after he ran toward Wood Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

1 a.m. – 1300 block of Rigby St., assault with a firearm. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they discovered the front of the house was riddled with bullet holes. A couple there said they were just getting ready to go to bed when gunfire erupted. No injuries were reported.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.