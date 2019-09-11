Youngstown crime activity: Drug charges follow police raids

Wednesday, Sept. 4

10:57 a.m. – 300 block of Randolph St., Joseph Sayers, 54, was arrested on a domestic violence charge. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, Sayers told officers, “I didn’t do sh** so you guys can crawl back into whatever (expletive) hole you came from and get the (expletive) out of here,” the report stated. A woman said she and Sayers had been arguing about his alleged infidelity and women he is meeting on Tinder. She said that Sayers was moving out and wanted his stuff packed, so she put his things in bags and set them out outside. Police say the woman played a voicemail for them that was allegedly left by Sayers saying, “Leave this on your voicemail for the prosecutor b****. Keep challenging me and I will skin every inch of flesh off your body and will hang it on the door for your daughter to see that you are dead when she gets home. How do you like me now, b****.” During Sayers’ arrest, he told police that he would not appear for his court dates and that he was going to California, the report stated.

5:51 p.m. – 500 block of W. Delason Ave., Bradley Salus, 41, was arrested on charges of attempted arson, domestic violence and drug possession. According to a police report, Salus called police and reported that a woman was pouring gasoline all over the house. When officers arrived, Salus was gone and police spoke to a woman who said she and Salus had been fighting since the previous night. She said Salus held her against her will, hit her and later got a gas can and possibly poured gasoline out. Officers noted a strong smell of gasoline in the house. Salus was later located driving along Willis Ave. Police said a search of Salus uncovered methamphetamine in his pocket. Salus said the drugs belonged to the woman.

5:19 p.m. – 2900 block of Eddie St., DaShawn Hayden, 43, was arrested on possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia following a police raid. According to a police report, officers had a warrant to search the house where they found a glass crack pipe and a used syringe.

6:12 p.m. – 1300 block of Thorn Hill Rd., Robert Marvola, 53, was arrested on drug possession charges following a police raid. According to a police report, officers searched a house where they found cocaine, marijuana, marijuana plants, marijuana grow equipment, a digital scale, $1,519 in cash.

11:07 p.m. – 3600 block of Southern Blvd., reported theft of laptops from a business.

Saturday, Sept. 7

12:49 a.m. – 1100 block of Aberdeen Ave., armed robbery. A man told police that he robbed at gunpoint. He said a man got out of a car, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim said the man ran away and got into a car driving northbound on Shady Run Road.

Monday, Sept. 9

9:58 a.m. – 100 block of W. LaClede Ave., shooting. Officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting. Police said a man was shot in the leg and went to a nearby home for help. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.