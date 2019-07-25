Youngstown crime activity: Customer’s van stolen from auto body shop

Thursday, July 18

1:42 a.m. – Hilton Avenue, Rodney Smith, 29, was arrested on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Smith told officers that he was going to “get it out of the way” and handed officers a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, the report stated. Police say they found several items inside the car including suspected marijuana, suspected crack cocaine and various pills. Police also seized over $2,000 from Smith, the report stated.

9:02 a.m. – 800 block of E. Florida Ave., Keon Teemer, 27, Austin Wilson, IV, 34, and Ceara Johnson, 27, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of people inside a vacant house. Officers looked through a window and saw all three suspects inside the house. Police said one of the suspects claimed to know the man who owned the property, but a call from police to the homeowner revealed that none of the suspects had permission to be at the house, according to the police report.

1:51 p.m. – 1000 block of Fifth Ave., Raymond Bell, 60, was arrested on charges of public indecency. According to a police report, Bell was urinating on a public street, exposing his genitals in view of people on Fifth Avenue and Wick Park.

5:54 p.m. – 400 block of Willis Ave., Terri Miller, 58, James Jordan, 38, Phillis Patton, 29, and William Sammons, 59, were arrested on drug charges following a police raid. According to a police report, officers searched a house and found glass crack pipes, a digital scale and a gun.

9:19 p.m. – 1500 block of Florencedale Ave., Tay’le Graham, 26, was arrested and charged with assault. Officers were called to the area on reports of a fight. Police say Graham lunged at another woman and hit her in the face. Officers separated the women and discovered after talking to a witness that a man was stabbed before police got there. Police say they were shown video of the fight, which showed Graham stabbing the man several times. The man had minor stab wounds to the arm and wasn’t seriously injured, according to police.

Sunday, July 21

5 p.m. – 100 block of Pyatt St., auto theft. A man told police that he dropped off his van for repairs at Diamond Auto Body 10 days prior and was alerted by the owner of the business that it had been stolen. The owner said he came to the lot on July 22 and noticed the van missing from the parking lot.

12:20 a.m. – 300 block of Marimon Ave., Shaina Bell, 22, and James Brown, 26, were arrested on charges of domestic violence. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of a fight. When officers arrived, Bell was holding a knife and a baby, the report stated. Police say she told them that James also had a weapon. Police said Brown was found with a box cutter in his pocket. Bell told police that the fight began because Brown was upset that she put Neosporin on their child’s buttocks. She said he pried the child out of her arms at which time she slapped him, according to the report. Bell told officers she tried to get away from Brown, but he followed her around the house. She said he pulled a knife on her, so she grabbed another knife to defend herself, according to the report. Brown told police that Bell thrust a knife toward him after pinching him, the report stated.

Monday, July 22

6:55 p.m. – 500 block of E. Avondale Ave., Tyjuan Jones, 18, was arrested on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Officers were called to the area on reports of someone firing gunshots from a car. Police say they spotted a Kia Optima matching the description of the suspected vehicle traveling at about 70 miles per hour on the Himrod Expressway. Officer pulled the driver over, later identified as Jones. Police recovered a gun from the car, according to the report. A gunshot residue test was conducted on Jones at the police station. Four shell casings were found on Avondale Avenue that matched the gun recovered in Jones’ car, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.