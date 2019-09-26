Youngstown crime activity: Complete kitchen taken from vacant house

Tuesday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. – 2100 block of Roy Ave., burglary. A man told police that someone broke into his house and took a bottle of pills. No other items were reported missing.

2:43 p.m. – 100 block of Greeley Lane, a woman reported to police that someone broke into a house that had recently been vacated and took several items from the house including kitchen appliances, light fixtures, kitchen cabinets and the central air conditioner.

Thursday, Sept. 19

10:42 p.m. – 3400 block of Wayside Dr., police found two gunshot victims in a house, as well as a fire in the kitchen sink. They were taken to the hospital.

Friday, Sept. 20

12:02 a.m. – 100 block of E. Evergreen Ave., Raymond Sadler was arrested on charges of domestic violence. According to a police report, Sadler threw a woman down on a bed causing her to land on top of her 9-month-old child. The woman said Sadler continued to hit her in the face.

400 block of Parkcliffe Ave., Christopher Royal, 28, was arrested on drug and gun charges. Police and parole agents were looking for Shaiquon Sharpe, 22, who was taken into custody on a parole violation. Reports said Royal was sitting in an SUV in the driveway and he smelled of marijuana. When he was questioned by police, they reported finding a bag of marijuana and several pills. When police searched the SUV, they found the gun hidden in a backpack where Royal was sitting along with 100 painkillers, reports said.

Sunday, Sept. 22

2:20 p.m. – 2600 block of Tyrell Ave., police were called to the area on reports of a fight. Police received reports that one of the suspects hit the other and that the other was swinging a knife around. Police said neither had major injuries.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

4:55 p.m. – 100 block of E. Dewey Ave., Jermaine Bunn, 22, facing gun charges following a traffic stop. Police say the car smelled of marijuana and said a woman admitted smoking marijuana just before the car was pulled over. Officers found a 16-round magazine of 9mm ammunition in the driver’s side map pocket and a handgun in the glove box, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.