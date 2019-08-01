Youngstown crime activity: Birthday celebration turns into robbery

Wednesday, July 24

12 a.m. – 500 block of E. Philadelphia Ave., police were called to the area after a man was found dead in a home with gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as Kenneth Kimbrough. A witness said he saw Kimbrough’s burned-out car near a park on the south side and went to his house to check on him. That’s where he found Kimbrough, and he called police.

5:39 p.m. – 100 block of Steel St., a man told police that he was attacked for making a Facebook post about another man that he said didn’t pay him for a job that he did. The man said the suspect tracked him down, grabbed him by the throat and threw him to the ground, punching him several times. The man said another man stood over him with his hand resting on a gun in his waistband. The attacker then told the man that his wife is a sheriff and he would get away with killing him, the report said. The suspect then threw $60 at the victim and left in a white van, according to the report.

Thursday, July 25

12:57 a.m. – 200 block of Steel St., Nathaniel Carter, 19, Bennie Poole, 19, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery. A man told police that he posted a Playstation on the LetGo app to sell. He arranged to meet a woman to make the exchange, but two men also showed up, pointed a gun at him and took the Playstation and the man’s iPhone. Police located the suspects on Wellington and a foot chase ensued, according to a police report. Both men were caught and taken into custody.

9:33 p.m. – West Midlothian Boulevard and Windsor Road, a man told police that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men he recently met near Sami’s Quick Stop. The man said the two men invited him out because it was his birthday. He said he took an Uber from his house to Sami’s to meet up with the men. He said one of them pulled out a gun, pointed it at his head and robbed him, according to a police report.

Saturday, July 27

11 p.m. – 2000 block of Weston Ave., William Barry, 26, was arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated menacing. A woman told police that she was listening to music with Barry when they got into an argument because he changed a song she liked. The woman said he punched her several times in the face. While speaking with the woman at the hospital, the woman’s mother called police to say Barry came to their house and tossed a brick through their window, according to the report. Police say William also sent threatening messages to the girl’s family saying, “Listen, im shootin thats all thats to it. idc if there kids or not. im bustin whoever. me and my n***as im wit [sic],” the report stated. Barry told police that he argued with the woman about her kissing her ex-boyfriend. He told police that he was drinking a lot and blacked out, and when he woke up, he was covered in blood but couldn’t remember what happened, according to the police report.

Sunday, July 28

10:30 a.m. – 1000 block of Belmont Ave., John Houck, 56, was arrested on charges of vandalism in connection to the damaging of Pat’s Thrift Collection on Market Street. According to a police report, a worker came to the store on July 22 and found several obscene messages carved into the glass door. A check of the video surveillance cameras showed a man at the store at about 3:45 a.m. writing on the door. A man familiar with the case identified the suspect as Houck, the report stated.

Monday, July 29

10:55 a.m. – Market Street, Seth Powell, 20, and two teens were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery. According to a police report, a woman told police that her 17-year-old son was in the garage with headphones on when he was jumped from behind and robbed. The teen said he was hit by the assailant several times. He said a man took iPhone XR and $40. The teen said that two other males come into the garage and took Xbox and two controllers. Police spotted a vehicle with the suspects inside and stopped the car Market Street. Police found an Xbox and two controllers in the car as well as the victim’s phone, the report stated. Powell and two juveniles were in the car.

Wednesday, July 31

2:23 p.m. – 700 block of Dean Ave., police found an SUV that reported stolen out of Hubbard behind a house on Dean Street. Officers said the car was on blocks with the front passenger tire missing. There was also a jump box attached to the battery. Five cell phones were found inside the vehicle. Two bicycles were also found at the scene. Later, police took a report from a woman who said her son’s backpack, bicycle and cellphone were stolen. The items matched the bike and cellphone there were taken during the investigation of the stolen SUV.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.