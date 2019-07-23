Warren crime activity: Stabbing victim went to nearby home, found bleeding on porch

Friday, July 19

10:30 a.m. – 100 block of Hall St. NW, a toddler was found walking down the street alone. Police knocked on nearby houses, looking for the little boy’s parents. A man yelled after them, saying the toddler was his son. He told police he left the little boy with his teenage son. Police said the child did not seem to be abused or neglected, but they contacted Children Services to investigate.

Saturday, July 20

12 a.m. – 1000 block of Lovers Ln. NW, Eric Jackson, 49, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. A man said he found the victim bleeding on his porch after hearing banging on his door. Police said they talked to Jackson, who was drunk and sitting on the ground across the street. He told them that he was the one who stabbed the victim, according to a police report. Officers took a knife from Jackson, according to the report. He said he did it because the victim was trying to rape and kill him, police said. Police said he appeared to be highly intoxicated and kept changing his story about what happened.

10:49 p.m. – 300 block of Scott St. NE, David Owens, III, 25, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Owens, who smelled like alcohol, was pacing and talking about how he wanted to fight people. Police had been called to the area for a report that about 75 people were fighting in the street.

Sunday, July 21

1:56 p.m. – 1800 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Aukeem Williams, 34, arrested on warrants and charged with falsification; Leanne Comstock, 37, of Newton Falls, arrested and charged with misuse of credit cards and possessing drug abuse instruments. A woman said Williams stole her car and purse, which contained all of her credit and debit cards. Police said they found the stolen car and pulled it over. Police said Williams, who was the passenger, lied to officers about his identity. Inside the vehicle, officers reported finding a marijuana tool, suspected crack cocaine and receipts that showed they used the stolen cards to buy items. Comstock admitted she was the one who used the cards, police said. Officers found a syringe with red liquid inside Comstock’s purse, according to a report. More charges could be filed as police continue to investigate.

6:30 p.m. – Summit Street NW and Mahoning Avenue NW, a woman said she was driving on Summit when she heard two loud booms. She saw a burgundy Ford car speed past her and realized her rear passenger side window had been shot out.

Monday, July 22

3:16 a.m. – 400 block of Hazelwood Ave. SE, Jamarious Abrams, 23, of Youngstown, and Larry McHellon, 32, of Youngstown, both arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools. Police said a woman saw Abrams and McHellon go into her neighbor’s garage. She said they left and headed toward Willard Avenue. Officers found them in the area and stopped them. Police said the men had a box of tools, which the victim said had been stolen.

5 p.m. – Swallow Street NW, a man said he was shot while walking in the area.

11:30 p.m. – 600 block of Maple St. SW, Tyler Kelly, 20, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

11:30 p.m. – 200 block of Austin Ave. NW, a 13-year-old boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and charged with felonious assault after police said he threatened another boy with a knife and punched his mother in the face. When officers got to the house, they said the boy’s mother had him pinned down and was struggling to control him. She told police it started with a fight between the teen and his two brothers. She heard them fighting and said she saw the teen with a knife, headed toward the other boys. She said he was talking about slitting people’s throats before he dropped the knife and punched her in the face, knocking her glasses off.

Tuesday, July 23

5:39 a.m. – 400 block of Southern Blvd., police found a man hurt after a shooting at Avon Oaks Apartments. They said he was lying on the stairs between the second and third floors with multiple gunshot wounds to his groin, thigh and knee.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.